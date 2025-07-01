Philadelphia’s Largest Union Goes on Strike, Trash Pickup Suspended

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Thousands of city workers from AFSCME District Council 33 initiated a strike early Tuesday morning, disrupting essential services like trash pickup and 911 dispatching. The union, which represents about 9,000 blue-collar workers, demands an 8% salary increase each year over a four-year contract, while the city has proposed a total of 7% over three years.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. after negotiations between the union and the administration of Mayor Cherelle Parker broke down. According to Greg Boulware, the union’s president, the average salary for members is $46,000, and the pay dispute has been a major sticking point.

As a result of the strike, curbside trash and recycling collections have been halted immediately. Residents have been instructed not to place trash outside for collection. Mayor Parker announced that the city’s Department of Sanitation will operate on a modified schedule during this time.

In response to the strike, the city is setting up 63 temporary drop-off locations for residents to dispose of their trash. Mayor Parker has asked residents to only bring trash on their normal pickup days to prevent overcrowding at these sites. A list of designated locations will be posted online.

“We cannot be overwhelmed with the amount of trash at each site,” said Carlton Williams, Philadelphia’s director of clean and green initiatives. “Please partner with your neighbors if you’re not able to drive.”

The strike not only disrupts trash collection but also affects other city services, including maintenance and custodial teams. Evening programs at recreation centers have been canceled, although summer camps will remain operational. The city plans to keep only 25 public swimming pools open during the strike.

Despite these disruptions, Parker assured residents that emergency services, such as the 911 dispatch center, will remain functional, albeit with potential delays. “Just don’t hang up,” she urged the public. Additionally, the Philadelphia Water Department is prepared for longer response times to service issues. Parker confirmed that the city maintains a proactive approach to manage the ongoing situation.

This is a developing story, and further updates on negotiations and city services will follow.