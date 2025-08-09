News
Philadelphia Radio Host Mike Missanelli Laid Off from 97.5 the Fanatic
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Mike Missanelli has been let go by 97.5 the Fanatic, according to multiple sources. The news came on Friday afternoon, marking another significant shake-up in Philadelphia sports talk radio.
Missanelli was under contract through the end of the NFL season. Beasley Broadcast Group, which owns the station, will reportedly pay out the rest of the contract, which is believed to amount to about five months.
Sources say this decision is part of broader staffing cuts at Beasley stations nationwide. Missanelli hosted the midday show alongside Ray Dunne and Bill Colarulo, who was recently promoted to afternoon drive after Tyrone Johnson‘s departure. In recent weeks, Missanelli had been working solo, with Dunne producing.
This marks the second time Missanelli and the Fanatic have parted ways under less-than-ideal circumstances. In the summer of 2022, Missanelli left after a rift with former cluster manager Joe Bell, whose promotion of Paul Blake to Vice President and Director of Sales contributed to the tensions.
The exit raises questions about who will replace Missanelli. Recently, Jon Marks announced his departure from another station, expressing interest in a midday position at the Fanatic. Industry insiders speculate that he could be the top candidate for the role.
As this is a developing story, updates will follow as more information emerges. It is confirmed that Beasley will pay Missanelli the entirety of his guaranteed contract.
