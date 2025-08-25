Education
Philadelphia Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Contract Before School Starts
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) and the School District of Philadelphia announced a tentative three-year contract agreement on Sunday, just hours before schools were set to open.
The joint statement marks a significant development as the previous contract was set to expire on August 31. PFT President Arthur G. Steinberg expressed excitement, stating, “The PFT is thrilled that we have been able to reach a tentative agreement with the School District of Philadelphia on a three-year pact ensuring that school will open on time, as well as three years of labor peace.”
This agreement, pending approval from the union’s 14,000 members, alleviates the threat of a teachers’ strike that members had voted to authorize earlier this summer. Teachers were actively preparing for a work stoppage.
Details of the contract have not yet been disclosed, but Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. emphasized its importance. He said, “We are pleased that we have reached a tentative three-year agreement that both honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship.”
Watlington further stated, “Five decades of research has shown us that highly qualified, well-supported, and stable teachers are the number one factor in accelerating student achievement. This contract provides stability and clarity as we begin the new school year.”
More information about the agreement and the timeline for the union’s ratification vote will be released in the coming days, as the district prepares to welcome approximately 198,000 students.
