Sports
Philadelphia Union Edges New York Red Bulls to Reach U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey — The Philadelphia Union advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. Olwethu Makhanya scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute, as the Union rallied back to continue their unbeaten streak against their rivals.
The match took place at Subaru Park, nearly a month after its originally scheduled date, and despite a two-hour weather delay, the intensity of the rivalry remained high. The Union fell behind early when Wikelman Carmona scored for the Red Bulls in the 8th minute, but Tai Baribo equalized shortly after with a goal in the 13th minute.
New York regained the lead in the 71st minute, but newly-signed forward Milan Iloski, who joined the Union just over a week prior, brought the score level once again in the 74th minute with a well-timed finish off a counterattack. The late drama continued as Makhanya found the net just before time expired, sealing the win for Philadelphia.
With the victory, the Union are set to face Nashville SC in the semifinals on Tuesday, September 16. Coach Bradley Carnell praised his team’s resilience and forward-thinking strategy, especially in the second half.
The Union will have another chance to face the Red Bulls in MLS action this weekend, with the match set for 7:30 PM ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
