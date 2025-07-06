Philadelphia Union Faces Nashville SC in Key Eastern Conference Match

Nashville, Tennessee

The first-place Philadelphia Union aim to hold onto their top spot this weekend as they travel to Geodis Park to face Nashville SC. Both teams are looking to solidify their positions in the Eastern Conference, as the match takes place on Saturday.

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew last Sunday, the Union still lead the Eastern Conference and are at the forefront of the Supporters’ Shield race with 40 points. Head Coach Bradley Carnell‘s squad will try to rebound against a formidable Nashville SC that is enjoying an 11-match unbeaten streak in league play.

Nashville SC currently ranks just below Philadelphia with a record of 11 wins, five draws, and four losses. Head Coach B.J. Callaghan expressed confidence, stating, “Every streak comes to an end. We found that out last weekend.” He acknowledged the challenge posed by the Union, calling them a well-coached team capable of posing threats in multiple ways.

The last matchup between the two teams in March saw Nashville hand the Union their first loss of the season, winning 3-1. Callaghan emphasized the difference between past and present, saying, “Matchday 4 is not Matchday 21. We have improved in many aspects while remaining true to our identity.”

Carnell shared similar sentiments, noting the progression of his team since their previous encounter. “We have got better in many respects and are still being true to who we are,” he remarked. The Union look forward to bringing key players back into the fold as they recover from injury.

While the availability report has not yet been released, Carnell mentioned that players like Frankie Westfield and Mika Uhre are making progress, though likely not ready for Saturday’s match. “It’s good to get numbers back and be a little bit more competitive in training,” he added.

Nashville is eager to capitalize on their home advantage, having not lost at Geodis Park since May 14. Callaghan stated, “We know it’s going to be a battle, but it’s a challenge we’re up for.” With both teams poised to make a statement, Saturday’s match promises to be significant in the tightly contested Eastern Conference.