Philadelphia Union Hosts CF Montreal in Exciting Matchday 23 Showdown

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Union will face CF Montreal in an intense MLS regular-season match on Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET. Fans are eager to see the home team compete at Subaru Park, where the atmosphere promises to be electrifying.

Gates will open at 6 PM ET, allowing fans ample time to find their seats and enjoy the upgraded amenities. Prior to kick-off, ticket holders are encouraged to check the official parking map, as all parking lots will open at 2:30 PM. To avoid long waits, purchasing a parking pass in advance online is highly recommended.

This year, fans will notice a grand addition to Subaru Plaza—a giant Adirondack chair sponsored by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Supporters can take photos in their Union gear for a chance to be showcased on the team’s online fan wall.

In light of enhancing the game-day experience, the Union have invested in a significant audio upgrade. Diversified has replaced all original speakers in the seating area and added new sound systems to various stadium entrances, providing fans with clear, high-quality audio reminiscent of other top-tier sporting venues like Lincoln Financial Field.

The Dogfish Head Bar at Union Yards will open at 4:30 PM and feature a 50-foot bar with 20 beers on tap and various beverage options. During the first hour, Union fans can enjoy happy hour prices, with all beers priced at $10.

In a commitment to environmental sustainability, Subaru Park continues to operate as the first zero-landfill soccer stadium in the MLS. The stadium recycles over 90% of its waste, ensuring minimal impact on local landfills and promoting waste-sorting among fans to increase recycling efforts.

As the match day arrives, excitement builds for the Union’s fans, showcasing their loyalty and support for the team. This week’s activity also includes pregame ceremonies and various activities aimed at enhancing the experience for everyone attending.