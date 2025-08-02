Philadelphia Union Prepare for Friendly Against Eintracht Frankfurt

CHESTER, Pennsylvania — The Philadelphia Union will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly match on Saturday, August 2, at 5:30 PM ET at Subaru Park. This game, known as the ‘Sister City Showdown,’ celebrates the decade-long partnership between Philadelphia and Frankfurt.

Union radio announcer Dave Leno and club Hall of Famer Sebastien Le Toux will call the match. Frankfurt, having finished third in the Bundesliga during the 2024-25 season, earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League, marking a historic achievement for the club.

Paxten Aaronson, a Union Homegrown player from Medford, New Jersey, is part of the traveling squad for Frankfurt. Aaronson left the Union to play in Germany in November 2022 and recently returned from a loan spell with Utrecht.

The Union and Frankfurt previously met in a friendly in 2018, where Philadelphia secured a 1-0 victory, thanks to a goal from Derrick Jones. Since then, the Union signed Mexican midfielder Marco Fabián from Frankfurt, while Aaronson made his move to Germany.

Tickets for Saturday’s match are limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase soon. Viewers not attending can watch a free livestream of the game on the Union’s website.

The Union head into this friendly match with a solid 2024 MLS campaign behind them. Although this is a break week for the team, the game is a valuable opportunity to keep players sharp amidst rumors of potential transfers.

Frankfurt boasts a strong squad as they prepare for their upcoming Bundesliga season. Despite losing some key players recently, the club has reinforcements, including Aaronson’s return.

As the two teams gear up for battle, both hope to build momentum for their respective seasons in this unique exhibition matchup.