Philadelphia Union Set for Exciting Match Against Colorado Rapids

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Union will host the Colorado Rapids this Saturday, July 26, for Matchday 25 of the Major League Soccer season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, and fans can watch the action on local broadcasts.

Parking at Subaru Park opens at 2:30 PM, and fans are encouraged to buy parking passes online in advance due to limited availability. A new feature for fans this year is a giant Adirondack chair on Subaru Plaza, courtesy of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, allowing fans to take memorable photos in their Union gear.

This season, fans will experience improved audio quality in the stadium as Diversified has upgraded the sound system, including new speakers and amplifiers. These enhancements aim to provide a better match-day atmosphere for everyone attending.

Located adjacent to the Sons of Ben Tailgate lots, the ‘Dogfish Head Bar at Union Yards‘ will be open starting at 4:30 PM, offering 20 beers on tap along with wine and liquor. Fans can enjoy happy hour pricing for the first hour, with all beers priced at $10.

All gates will open at 6 PM ET, allowing fans ample time to settle in before the match begins. The concession stands have also been revamped for 2025, offering new food options for attendees.

Notably, Subaru Park is proud to be recognized as the first zero-landfill soccer stadium in MLS, a status achieved through diligent recycling efforts.

Tickets for the match on July 26 are still available, with fans encouraged to buy now to secure the best seats.