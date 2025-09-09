Politics
Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
MANILA, Philippines — Allies of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lost control of the Senate on Monday when 15 lawmakers voted to change the leadership. This shift could impact ongoing corruption inquiries and the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.
The leadership transition occurred swiftly, taking just 24 minutes. It began with a motion from Senator Miguel Zubiri to declare the Senate presidency vacant. Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who was the Senate president until then, asked for objections. Hearing none, he approved the motion and officially handed over the position.
Vicente Sotto III, a long-time lawmaker and ally of current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was sworn in as the new Senate president. Escudero administered the oath of office. Sotto previously served as Senate president until 2022 and was re-elected in the May midterm elections.
Sotto is seen as more willing to address issues surrounding the Duterte administration and has committed to maintaining a Senate that is both cooperative with the executive branch and independent in its oversight. “I will do everything in my capacity to ensure that this Senate will remain cooperative, but independent, balanced, transparent and sincere,” he said.
This leadership change marks a significant moment in Philippine politics, potentially shifting the dynamics of future legislative discussions and investigations.
