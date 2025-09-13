Philips’ Buehler Returns to MLB as Injuries Pile Up

ARLINGTON, Texas — Walker Buehler is set to return to the MLB on Friday as the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to face the Washington Nationals in a three-game series. Buehler, a two-time All-Star, expressed excitement about rejoining the majors, yearning to leave behind the automated ball-strike system he encountered in the minors.

“I think it’s inaccurate,” Buehler said, acknowledging his frustration with the technology. He believes the human element is crucial in baseball, stating, “Starting pitchers that have pitched for a long time deserve certain parts of the plate that other guys don’t get.”

Buehler was released by the Boston Red Sox in August after posting a 5.45 ERA in 23 games. He quickly signed with the Phillies, now looking to contribute to their playoff push following injuries to key players in their rotation.

“They’re deep and talented, and I hope I can contribute in some way,” he said. Buehler has been in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he struck out five batters in a recent start.

The Phillies, who have not won a World Series title since 2008, are currently leading the National League East. Buehler’s addition to the rotation is timely as Philadelphia works to solidify its pitching staff for the postseason.

Buehler also candidly shared his struggles this season, noting that he remained optimistic about the future. “This rehab, as weird as it sounds being two years healthy on it, it takes time,” he said.

As Buehler prepares to take the mound, his focus remains on helping the Phillies secure a World Series berth. “We keep talking about every series being big, every game being big. It’s about keeping focus and playing great baseball,” he added.