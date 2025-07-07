Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille

LILLE, France — Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France in a thrilling sprint finish, while reigning champion Tadej Pogačar finished safely on Saturday. The 112th edition of cycling’s premier event began with a 115-mile route that started and ended in Lille.

Philipsen’s teammate, Mathieu van der Poel, played a crucial role in his victory, setting him up to surge ahead in the final 100 meters. Philipsen secured his 10th career stage win, allowing him to wear the prestigious yellow jersey for the first time. “I have dreamed of wearing the yellow jersey,” he said, expressing gratitude to the fans who lined the route. “In the last two kilometers, there were a lot of spectators, and that gave me goosebumps.”

In the sprint finish, Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay took second place, while Norway’s Søren Wærenskjold finished third. Pogačar and two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard were part of the front group, finishing 18th and 20th, respectively, without contesting the sprint.

The race day was marked by a few crashes, including one that involved two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, who lost valuable time after being trapped in a second group and finishing 39 seconds behind Philipsen.

“It was as frantic as we had expected, but when the split came, fortunately, I was near the front,” said Pogačar, who is aiming for his fourth Tour title. “I’m just happy Day 1 is done. Nine days to go before the first rest day.”

The next stage will take cyclists on a hilly 130-mile trek from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer. Philipsen, now in yellow, will lead the peloton into this next challenge.