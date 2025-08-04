Sports
Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies traded for outfielder Harrison Bader on Thursday, acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins for two minor league players. This marks the second deal between the two teams in just two days.
Bader, 31, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, is a versatile outfielder known for his strong defensive skills in all three positions. In 96 games this season, he has put up solid offensive numbers with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .778 OPS.
The move aims to bolster a Phillies outfield that has faced challenges offensively. With Bader’s recorded postseason experience, including five series with the Cardinals, Yankees, and Mets, he brings an additional layer of depth. He has a career postseason OPS of .809 and five home runs.
Bader is expected to share time in the outfield, potentially platooning with left-handed hitters Brandon Marsh in center and Max Kepler in left.
The deal specifically involves the Phillies sending minor league outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria to Minnesota.
Just a day before, the Phillies acquired a bullpen arm, right-hander Duran, who boasts 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season. That trade sent catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel to the Twins.
As the Phillies compete with the New York Mets for the NL East title, the trades significantly impact their playoff prospects. Last year, Philadelphia won the division but was subsequently eliminated by the Mets in the NL Division Series. To make room for Bader on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Brett de Geus for assignment.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year