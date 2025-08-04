Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies traded for outfielder Harrison Bader on Thursday, acquiring him from the Minnesota Twins for two minor league players. This marks the second deal between the two teams in just two days.

Bader, 31, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, is a versatile outfielder known for his strong defensive skills in all three positions. In 96 games this season, he has put up solid offensive numbers with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .778 OPS.

The move aims to bolster a Phillies outfield that has faced challenges offensively. With Bader’s recorded postseason experience, including five series with the Cardinals, Yankees, and Mets, he brings an additional layer of depth. He has a career postseason OPS of .809 and five home runs.

Bader is expected to share time in the outfield, potentially platooning with left-handed hitters Brandon Marsh in center and Max Kepler in left.

The deal specifically involves the Phillies sending minor league outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria to Minnesota.

Just a day before, the Phillies acquired a bullpen arm, right-hander Duran, who boasts 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season. That trade sent catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel to the Twins.

As the Phillies compete with the New York Mets for the NL East title, the trades significantly impact their playoff prospects. Last year, Philadelphia won the division but was subsequently eliminated by the Mets in the NL Division Series. To make room for Bader on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Brett de Geus for assignment.