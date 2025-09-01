Phillies Add Garrett Stubbs and Tim Mayza Amid Roster Changes

MILWAUKEE – The Philadelphia Phillies made key roster moves ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, adding catcher Garrett Stubbs and left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to their 28-man expanded roster.

Stubbs, 32, expressed his excitement upon rejoining the team after spending the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he batted .265 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs. “Love these guys, so it’s just awesome to see their faces again,” he said in the clubhouse. His experience over the past three seasons as a backup to J.T. Realmuto will give manager Rob Thomson more options for lineup flexibility.

Thomson indicated that Stubbs’ role could include being a designated hitter or pinch-hitter when Realmuto is not behind the plate. Stubbs noted the importance of having consistent playing time and working with young pitchers, especially top prospect Andrew Painter, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“Success is him having a full season and being able to pitch every week,” Stubbs said about Painter’s progress, adding that the prospect has shown impressive velocity.

Meanwhile, Mayza returned to the majors after rehabbing a lat strain. The Upper Perkiomen High School graduate was eager to contribute. “It’s super fun to be close to home,” Mayza stated. With a career 3.85 ERA in relief, he possesses valuable playoff experience that could bolster the bullpen.

Thomson also made strategic changes, placing Edmundo Sosa at third base and resting regulars Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos. The Phillies faced rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski for the first time, an opportunity for the team to adapt its approach.

These roster shifts come as the Phillies aim to solidify their playoff position, having recently lost ace Zack Wheeler to injury. Team President Dave Dombrowski believes adding Buehler to the pitching staff could help enhance the team’s performance in the final stretch of the season.