Sports
Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies face challenges in their outfield as they prepare for Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. The team aims to secure their second consecutive series win against an American League opponent.
Nick Castellanos, the only player on the team with strong hitting statistics, will not play Saturday due to a jammed knee he sustained at the end of Friday’s game. Manager Rob Thomson reported that Castellanos is a bit sore and will miss the game as a precaution.
Taking over for Castellanos in right field will be Max Kepler. Brandon Marsh will shift to left field, and Johan Rojas will occupy center field. This trio starting together is seen as a worst-case scenario for the team due to their limited offensive capabilities. Marsh has a wRC+ of 86, well below league average, while Kepler and Rojas have even lower figures of 83 and 63, respectively.
Thomson’s decision highlights the pressing need for the Phillies to improve their outfield options in the coming weeks. The good news is that Castellanos’ injury does not appear to be serious.
In addition to Castellanos, the Phillies are dealing with other roster challenges. They have recently acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Hicklen has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
This trade comes as part of the team’s strategy to bolster their outfield depth, especially with injuries impacting their current roster. Hicklen has shown potential in minor league play and may provide valuable support as the season progresses.
The Phillies head into this crucial matchup while hoping for the swift recovery of their players.
