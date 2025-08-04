Sports
Phillies Aim for Series Win Against Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The Philadelphia Phillies will look to secure a series win against the Detroit Tigers in the finale of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball. The game is set to begin at 7 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
After earning a comeback victory on Friday night, the Phillies struggled to maintain the momentum on Saturday. Lefthander Cristopher Sanchez, who holds a 9-3 record with a 2.55 ERA, takes the mound for Philadelphia. Sanchez aims to bounce back from a rare poor outing in his last start.
The Tigers will counter with veteran pitcher Charlie Morton, a familiar face who is in his 16th major league season. Morton, who recently joined the Tigers after a trade from the Baltimore Orioles, holds a record of 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA this season.
This matchup presents a compelling rubber match between the two teams as they fight for the series victory. Fans can expect striking performances from both pitchers, as each looks to improve their standings. The game promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series.
