Phillies’ Alvarado Out for Season with Forearm Strain

PHILADELPHIA — Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left forearm strain on Friday.

Alvarado had a notable season, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.81 ERA over 26 innings in 28 appearances. His performance was overshadowed earlier in the season when he served a suspension for testing positive for exogenous testosterone. This suspension lasted from May 18 to August 18, leading to questioning of his physical condition this year.

Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, explained that the positive test was linked to a weight-loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. As a result of the suspension, he is ineligible for the postseason.

Before his suspension, Alvarado had been performing well, with a 4-1 record and a 2.70 ERA, along with seven saves. He was typically the team’s closer during that time. After his suspension, the Phillies acquired another closer, who has been effective since joining the team.

Manager Rob Thomson described Alvarado’s forearm injury as “pretty mild, but enough to put him on the IL.” He added that the team’s focus is to prepare Alvarado for the upcoming season.

The Phillies hold a $9 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, which includes a $500,000 buyout if they decide not to re-sign him.