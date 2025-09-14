Sports
Phillies’ Alvarado Out for Season with Forearm Strain
PHILADELPHIA — Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left forearm strain on Friday.
Alvarado had a notable season, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.81 ERA over 26 innings in 28 appearances. His performance was overshadowed earlier in the season when he served a suspension for testing positive for exogenous testosterone. This suspension lasted from May 18 to August 18, leading to questioning of his physical condition this year.
Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, explained that the positive test was linked to a weight-loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. As a result of the suspension, he is ineligible for the postseason.
Before his suspension, Alvarado had been performing well, with a 4-1 record and a 2.70 ERA, along with seven saves. He was typically the team’s closer during that time. After his suspension, the Phillies acquired another closer, who has been effective since joining the team.
Manager Rob Thomson described Alvarado’s forearm injury as “pretty mild, but enough to put him on the IL.” He added that the team’s focus is to prepare Alvarado for the upcoming season.
The Phillies hold a $9 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, which includes a $500,000 buyout if they decide not to re-sign him.
Recent Posts
- Morgan Wallen Flips Off T-Shirt Amid Country Music Feud
- Phillies’ Alvarado Out for Season with Forearm Strain
- Atlas Struggles as Coach Urges Patience Amid Losing Streak
- Dallas Hosts Detroit in Weekend Prospect Tournament
- Marcus Freeman Chooses Chris Zorich for Notre Dame’s 2025 Roster
- Seattle Sounders Face LA Galaxy After Leagues Cup Victory
- Kentucky Wildcats Host Struggling Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday Night
- Lifetime Premieres Thrilling Tale of Survival: Lisa Aguilar’s Story
- LAFC Battles San Jose Earthquakes at Levi’s Stadium This Weekend
- Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Seeks More Playing Time After Strong Debut
- FC Dallas Aims for Crucial Win Against Austin FC
- PaleyFest Reveals Lineup for Fall TV Previews Event
- Chicago Fire Faces NYCFC in Playoff Battle
- Tomi Lahren Shows Off Natural Look in Latest Instagram Post
- LSU Defense Eyes Dominance Against Hungry Florida Team
- Liga Nacional Continues with Key Matches This Weekend
- Clemson’s Loss to Georgia Tech Highlights Team’s Struggles
- GCU Expands Broadcast Team with Daron Sutton and Jody Jackson
- Braves Set Standard Lineup as Season Winds Down
- Duke vs. Tulane: College Football Showdown Set for Saturday Night