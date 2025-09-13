Phillies’ Bryson Stott Returns to Bench Against Mets Lefty

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Bryson Stott is out of the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the New York Mets on Thursday, September 12, 2025. The left-handed-hitting infielder made a rare start against a lefty on Tuesday but will return to the bench as the Mets will pitch southpaw David Peterson.

In place of Stott, Weston Wilson will take the field at second base, marking his fourth career start at the big-league level. Wilson’s presence comes during a critical point in the season, as the Phillies hold a four-game lead for the National League’s No. 2 seed with just 19 games left to play.

The urgency escalates for the Phillies with Trea Turner sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He has enjoyed one of the best seasons by a Phillies shortstop in nearly 20 years, leading to concern about the impact of his absence. Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the critical situation, stating, “He’s having a great year. He’s a big part of this ballclub.”

The team has initiated plans for Turner to undergo an MRI to assess the severity of the hamstring strain. The outcome could significantly influence the Phillies’ playoff trajectory as they aim for a National League Division Series bye.

If Turner is sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days, the team may employ Edmundo Sosa as the regular shortstop. While Sosa has stepped up in Turner’s absence before, his struggles against right-handed pitching make this shift more challenging. The Phillies may also consider other roster moves, such as recalling Otto Kemp.

Thomson will need to rethink his lineup construction without Turner. Stott, who has played leadoff before, creates a challenge in maintaining a balanced order with three left-handed hitters at the top. The situation is complicated further by the need for a right-handed bat to break up the sequence of lefties.

Despite recent challenges, the Phillies demonstrated resilience by winning two of three games against the Dodgers earlier in the month. Taking games from the Mets is crucial as they prepare to face the Dodgers again in a hotly contested series later this week.

Stott’s performance and the team’s overall approach will be critical during these final weeks as the Phillies aim to solidify their position in the playoffs. With pressure mounting, how they adapt to the absence of players like Turner and Stott will be pivotal in their quest for postseason success.