Phillies Clash with Reds in Key National League Showdown

Cincinnati, OH – The Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Cincinnati Reds in a crucial National League matchup Monday night at Great American Ball Park. The game, scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, features the Phillies looking to maintain their winning streak after a recent 4-2 victory over Texas.

The Phillies (68-49) have been performing well, winning three games in a row and maintaining a 31-28 record on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Reds (62-57) are on a two-game winning streak, boasting a strong 33-26 record on their home turf in 2025. A win tonight could bolster the playoff hopes for both teams.

In their last four encounters, the Phillies have come out on top three times against the Reds. Cincinnati enters this matchup as a -124 favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs in the game is set at 9.5, indicating expectations for a competitive contest.

Cincinnati will start left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-2, 2.34 ERA). In 20 games this season, Lodolo has pitched 115.1 innings, allowing 95 hits and 30 earned runs while striking out 99 batters. His recent performance saw him take the loss against the Miami Marlins, and he will be looking to rebound in this critical matchup.

On the other side, Philadelphia plans to send right-hander Aaron Nola (4-5, 3.53 ERA) to the mound. Nola has logged 79 innings across 24 games this season, giving up 78 hits and 31 earned runs with 60 strikeouts. His last outing was a strong performance in a 5-0 victory against the New York Mets, which saw him allow just four hits over six innings.

Key players to watch include Cincinnati’s left fielder T.J. Friedl, who is hitting .274 this season with 42 RBIs. Friedl had a strong performance just days ago, going 3-for-4 in a game against the Mets. From the Phillies, first baseman Rhys Hoskins is leading the offense with .260 batting average, contributing 49 RBIs and significant power at the plate.

With both teams looking to cement their playoff aspirations, fans can expect an exciting game tonight in Cincinnati.