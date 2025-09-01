Phillies Crush Braves 19-4 in Dominant Victory

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Phillies delivered a stunning performance against the Atlanta Braves, winning 19-4 on Sunday, August 26, 2025. The team started strong with Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run during the first inning.

The offensive onslaught began quickly as the Phillies scored three runs in the first inning. Michael Harris drove in Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson with a single to deep right field. Ozzie Albies later walked, bringing Jurickson Profar home to cap the scoring for the inning.

Braves pitcher C. Quantrill received the loss, raising his record to 4-12. A. Nola, who tossed a solid game for the Phillies, earned the win, improving his record to 3-7. Philadelphia’s pitching strategy proved effective as they contained the Braves’ lineup throughout the game.

The Phillies’ success was a team effort, with contributions from multiple players. Notably, Tanner Banks was instrumental in the bullpen, especially in the absence of Jose Alvarado. His performance in high-pressure situations this season has bolstered the team significantly.

Looking ahead, the Phillies will need to maintain this momentum as the season approaches a critical juncture. With their playoff hopes alive, every game will matter in the coming weeks.