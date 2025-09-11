Phillies Defeat Mets 9-3; Schwarber Hits 50th Home Run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 50th home run of the season, and Ranger Suárez struck out a career-high 12 batters over six shutout innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The win marked the Phillies’ second consecutive victory in the four-game series, extending their lead in the NL East to nine games above the Mets.

Suárez (12-6) delivered another stellar performance, allowing only one hit and lowering his earned run average to 2.77. His dominance on the mound was evident as he threw 60 strikes out of a total of 99 pitches.

Schwarber’s three-run homer in the seventh inning, off reliever Justin Hagenman, made him the first player in the National League to reach 50 home runs this season, further solidifying his valuable role on the team.

“It’s a huge milestone,” Schwarber said. “But I’m more focused on helping my team win.”

Harrison Bader, filling in for the injured Trea Turner, also shined at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a solo homer. Bader, who played for the Mets last season, has found his rhythm against his former team.

The Phillies took an early lead with two runs in the second inning when Otto Kemp and Bader hit back-to-back homers against struggling Mets starter Sean Manaea (1-3).

Mark Vientos homered for New York, and Juan Soto recorded his 30th stolen base, making it his first 30-30 season in the majors.

“We need to regroup and come back stronger,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter. “We can’t afford to lose momentum in these crucial games.”

The Mets are scheduled to send RHP Clay Holmes (11-7, 3.61 ERA) to the mound against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (12-5, 2.60 ERA) on Wednesday.