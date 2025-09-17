Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning

Los Angeles, California — The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in a pivotal three-game series starting Tuesday, marking their first meeting since April 6. With playoff positioning on the line, both teams bring unique storylines to Dodger Stadium.

This matchup is crucial as the Phillies (89-61) are on the verge of clinching the National League East title, while the Dodgers (84-65) are fighting to maintain their position against the San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Phillies arrive with a 4½-game lead over the Dodgers, intensifying the stakes for this series.

After a lengthy absence due to injuries, both teams are adjusting. Phillies ace Aaron Nola is recovering from shoulder surgery, and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be making his first career start against the Phillies after Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, the Phillies will be missing shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm due to injuries but have added new closer Jhoan Duran and center fielder Harrison Bader.

The series is not just about the two teams’ records but also about playoff seeding. The second seed in the National League is at stake, which comes with a bye in the wild-card round. “We still want the best record,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson, highlighting their ambitions.

As October approaches, the quality of play from both sides remains high. The teams are known for their star-studded lineups, with Ohtani leading the charge for the Dodgers and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber making significant contributions for the Phillies. Harper stated, “Every time we go against each other, we have some pretty good series. The little things matter against teams like that.”

The pitching matchups are also under scrutiny. The Phillies plan to utilize their three lefty starters, while the Dodgers, with their powerful hitters, have shown more success against right-handed pitching. Ohtani’s performance and how effectively the Phillies lefties can counter him will be critical outcomes to watch.

In their previous meeting, the Dodgers swept the Phillies in April, but both teams have changed significantly since then. The Phillies’ bullpen has improved since the trade deadline, with the addition of Duran elevating their strikeout rate and lowering their ERA.

As they head into this crucial series, both managers must navigate the ongoing effects of injuries while aiming for a strong finish to the regular season. “I feel like every game matters right now,” Duran remarked. With playoff implications looming, this matchup promises an exciting display of baseball.