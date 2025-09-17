Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers face off at Dodger Stadium this week, renewing their rivalry for the first time since April. Both teams are pushing for critical playoff positioning as October approaches.

The stakes are high, with Philadelphia at 89-61 and just one win away from clinching the NL East title. Meanwhile, Los Angeles sits at 84-65, trying to fend off a challenge from the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

The series takes on added significance, given that it could determine the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs. The Phillies arrive with a solid 4.5-game lead over the Dodgers for that position. “And we still want the best record,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “If it’s there for the taking.”

Injuries have impacted both teams. The Phillies will be without star shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm due to injuries, while Dodgers catcher Will Smith is out with a hand injury. However, the Phillies have newly acquired closer Jhoan Duran and center fielder Harrison Bader stepping up.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who missed earlier parts of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, will make his first career start against the Phillies on Tuesday night. Ohtani’s performance will be crucial as he leads the league’s home run race.

<p“Every time we face each other, it’s a good series,” Ohtani said. “Some very intense games. The little things matter.”

The teams’ rosters shine with talent, ranking among the most star-laden in the entirety of the National League. Both squads are gearing up for what could be a rematch in the divisional series, depending on their playoff paths.

Factors to watch include the Phillies’ pitching rotation and the Dodgers’ lineup balance. The Dodgers’ hitters have fared slightly better against right-handed pitchers, while the Phillies’ bullpen has improved significantly since acquiring Duran.

“Knowing who’s getting the ball in the ninth takes pressure off the rest of us,” said Phillies reliever Matt Strahm. “A closer’s role is different. They know how to get out of tough spots.”

Despite their ups and downs this season, both teams know what it takes to compete at the highest level. The series promises to be intense, with potential ramifications that could shape their playoff journeys.