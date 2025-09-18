Phillies and Dodgers Face Off with Division Titles on the Line

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, the two teams boasting the National League’s most star-studded rosters, meet again for the first time since April, with significant stakes at play. This three-game series at Dodger Stadium could determine playoff seeding as October approaches.

When the teams last met on April 6, the Phillies swept the series, capitalizing on a pitching meltdown from Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. Since then, much has changed: the Phillies’ ace recently had a blood clot removed from his shoulder and will undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Meanwhile, the Dodgers welcome Shohei Ohtani back, who is set to pitch for the first time in his career against the Phillies after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

This matchup comes as both teams jockey for playoff position. The Phillies (89-61) are one win away from defending their NL East title, while the Dodgers (84-65) face pressure from the San Diego Padres for the NL West crown. The two teams are separated by 4½ games in the standings, with the No. 2 seed in the NL and a valuable playoff bye on the line.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson stated, “We want the best record if it’s there for the taking,” emphasizing the importance of the series. If they neither catch up to the league-leading Brewers (91-59), the two teams could meet again in the postseason, making these games even more crucial.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who currently leads Ohtani in the race for the NL home run title, noted the intensity of their matchups: “It’s always back and forth. The little things matter against teams like that.”

One particular storyline to watch is how the Phillies’ left-handed starters perform against the Dodgers, who feature a balanced lineup. The Dodgers have fared better against right-handed pitching but have a mix of hitters capable of performing against lefties, making the matchups even more intriguing.

In the bullpen, the Phillies have significantly improved since adding Jhoan Duran, their new closer, who is credited with stabilizing their late-game performance. This contrasts with the Dodgers, who have struggled to maintain a reliable bullpen this season, forcing manager Dave Roberts to experiment with his pitching staff.

As the series progresses, both teams are driven by the need not only to secure their respective divisions but also to build momentum heading into the playoffs. Each game is vital as they enter the final weeks of the regular season.

“It’s been a challenging season, but we’re focused on the big picture,” said Thomson. “We’re ready for the fight ahead.”