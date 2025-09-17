Sports
Phillies and Dodgers Meet Again with Playoff Stakes High
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, two of Major League Baseball’s powerhouse teams, are set to face off again for the first time since April. With playoff positions on the line, this three-game series at Dodger Stadium promises to be intense.
Both teams have undergone significant changes since their last meeting. The Phillies secured a series win back in April, but now they will compete with a weakened lineup. Star pitcher Aaron Nola is dealing with struggles, while closer Jhoan Duran has emerged as a new force in the bullpen after recent signings.
The Dodgers also have key players missing, including catcher Will Smith and others from a previously strong bullpen. Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani will make his debut against the Phillies, rejuvenated after Tommy John surgery. “Every time we go against each other, we have some pretty good series,” said Ohtani, who is in a close race for the home run title with the Phillies’ sluggers.
Manager Rob Thomson commented on their playoff ambitions, stating, “We still want the best record, if it’s there for the taking.” The Phillies come into the series with an 89-61 record, on the brink of clinching the NL East title. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, at 84-65, are in a tight race for the NL West against the San Diego Padres.
As the postseason approaches, every game counts. Both teams lead the league in star-studded lineups, but must navigate injuries and form fluctuations. “It’ll be good to get out there. We know the task ahead,” added a Phillies player who is focused on the competitive stakes of the series.
The series will impact playoff positioning crucially, potentially setting the stage for a postseason matchup between the two acclaimed franchises. With both teams aiming for the No. 2 seed in the NL, fans can expect thrilling performances this week on the diamond.
