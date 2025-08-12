Phillies Dominate Reds, Highlighting Struggles at Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 4-1 comeback victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, showcasing their strengths on both sides of the game as they gear up for the playoffs. The win highlights why the Phillies are serious contenders for the NL East division title.

Timely hitting and outstanding pitching were key factors in the win. Taijuan Walker contributed to the Phillies’ top-ranked starting pitching unit, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with. The team has battled well all season, but the Reds have struggled to match their performance.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall had expressed optimism at the trade deadline, claiming they improved their pitching, defense, and offense. However, since then, the team stats have painted a grim picture. The Reds’ 67 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) since the trade deadline ranks 29th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams, ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles.

In the same span, their .271 weighted on-base average (wOBA) ranks equally low. The Reds have hit just six home runs since August 1st, the least in MLB during that time. Although Ke’Bryan Hayes contributed a home run in his debut on July 31st, the overall offensive production has struggled to deliver.

With a .109 isolate power (ISO) this month, the Reds sit second to last in the league. Their walk rate of 5.7% also ranks poorly among the league’s clubs. These figures do not suggest a team that is experiencing bad luck, as their batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is 12th best in the league at .298.

The team’s HR to fly ball ratio, at just 6.5%, is the lowest in the league. While the Reds have had some tough breaks, it appears a lack of production is contributing to their struggles.

The team does have potential to find its rhythm. Hayes, despite a 32 wRC+, could improve, while other players like Miguel Andujar and Elly De La Cruz may find their form. However, as the critical part of the season approaches, the Reds must make significant adjustments to avoid letting their playoff hopes slip away.