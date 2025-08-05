Phillies Edge Tigers with Sánchez’s Eight Innings of Dominance

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Cristopher Sánchez delivered a stellar performance on the mound, pitching eight shutout innings and hitting his 38th home run, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night.

With this win, the Phillies captured two out of three games in the weekend series, reclaiming their spot in first place in the NL East. Sánchez improved his record to 10-3, limiting the Tigers to just five hits while striking out six and walking one. Notably, he allowed only one baserunner to reach third base during the contest.

In the ninth inning, closer Kimbrel earned his second save with the Phillies and 18th overall, striking out the final batter with a blazing 102.5 mph fastball. Kyle Schwarber added to the team’s offense in the eighth inning with a towering 435-foot homer, marking his 15th against left-handed pitchers this season, a record high for his career.

Detroit struggled to capitalize on a promising performance by its pitcher Spencer Turnbull, who pitched six innings and allowed just one run. The veteran right-hander was acquired in a trade with Baltimore earlier in the week.

The game turned crucial in the seventh inning when the Tigers had a chance to tie. However, Edmundo Sosa made a crucial defensive play, throwing out a runner at home plate trying to score from third on a grounder.

“It’s something you do out of instinct,” Sosa said through an interpreter. “You anticipate that play because of who you have on the mound.”

The sharp defense of the Phillies was impressive throughout the game, including a diving play by Bryson Stott that helped Sánchez finish the eighth inning strong. Stott’s defensive skills and quick reactions were pivotal in maintaining the lead for Philadelphia.

The Phillies now move forward with positive momentum as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Baltimore Orioles, with Sanchez’s performance providing a confidence boost to the team.