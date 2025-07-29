Sports
Phillies Eye Luis Robert Trade as Deadline Approaches
NEW YORK — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies are monitoring the market for 27-year-old center fielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. A potential trade involving Robert seems likely, given his fluctuating performance and the White Sox’s situation.
Two years ago, Tanner Banks, now with the Phillies, recalled a moment facing Robert during spring training. “I threw a slider down and in, and he hit it over the fence,” Banks said. “That was the year he hit the 38 homers.” Since then, Robert’s journey has been complicated due to injuries and inconsistent play.
After a standout 2023 season with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases, Robert is currently batting .216 with 24 homers and a .649 OPS over 184 games. Ongoing hip, hamstring, knee, thumb, and groin injuries have hindered his contributions on the field. Despite making $15 million this season, the White Sox are unlikely to exercise his $20 million team options for 2026 and 2027, making him an attractive target for contending teams.
“A fresh start could only help Robert,” Banks said, emphasizing that sometimes players simply need a change of environment. “Just a breath of fresh air… Sometimes people just get stuck in doing the same thing.” Banks described Robert as a dedicated player who wants to compete, even when facing injuries.
The Phillies aim to enhance their bullpen ahead of the Thursday 6 p.m. deadline but are also focused on improving their offense. Left field and center field are key areas of consideration for upgrades. Robert has missed the last three games due to a sore thigh muscle but is expected to return soon. Before his injury, he was in good form, hitting 12-for-32 with two home runs and four stolen bases.
The Phillies currently see Robert as a potential upgrade over their current options, including Johan Rojas, who has a .223 batting average and one home run. Additionally, left fielder Max Kepler is batting .205. Given the Phillies’ good track record in keeping players healthy, they are optimistic about managing Robert’s injuries.
While the White Sox initially placed a high price on Robert during the offseason, it remains to be seen if they will still require a significant return or view him as a two-month rental. “He’s got a sneaky arm, very fast, power, the ability to hit for average,” Banks said, adding, “He’s the complete package.”
As the trade deadline nears, anticipation grows regarding Robert’s future and whether he could join the Phillies, possibly teaming up with Banks for a playoff push.
