Phillies Eye Trade Options for Nick Castellanos Amid Struggles

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies are locked in a competitive race with the New York Mets for the National League East lead, but their outfield production has been disappointing this season.

Nick Castellanos has emerged as the most reliable outfielder on the team, boasting a .282 batting average, along with a .325 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage. He has played in all but one game this season, after being benched for comments made after a previous game.

As he approaches free agency next season, speculation surrounding a potential trade involving Castellanos has intensified. A recent poll of over 40 MLB executives suggested that he could be a player on the move at this year’s trade deadline.

According to analyst Jim Bowden, “The Castellanos rumors just never go away, and for that reason alone, multiple GMs think there’s a chance he could get moved if Philadelphia can find a better right-field option.” Castellanos, 33, has hit 10 home runs this season and holds a 111 OPS+ but is considered a below-average defender.

With a contract through 2026, valued at $20 million annually, the Phillies may need to subsidize part of his deal in order to facilitate a trade. While trading Castellanos would be a significant decision given the current outfield struggles, it could be a viable option if a more productive player becomes available.

Other outfielders like Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Max Kepler have struggled to make an offensive impact, limiting their trade value. Castellanos has recorded 75 home runs in his four seasons with the Phillies, making him a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Phillies must weigh their options carefully in hopes of boosting their offense.