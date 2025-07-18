Phillies Eye Trades Amid Bullpen Adjustments as Deadline Approaches

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — With the July 18 trade deadline approaching, the Philadelphia Phillies are eager to enhance their roster and aim for a World Series title. Principal owner John Middleton outlined the organization’s strategy during a press conference before Friday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Middleton emphasized the importance of long-term planning. “You can’t just trade everybody and say, ‘Well?’” he said. He acknowledged that while some players might be available, acquiring them could cost the franchise heavily.

Reflecting on past trade attempts, Middleton mentioned a missed opportunity involving Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet last season. “We made a spectacularly good offer,” he said, noting the uncertainty around such high-stakes trades.

Despite the challenges, Middleton confirmed that the Phillies will be active during the deadline. The team is reportedly open to dealing most players except for top prospect Andrew Painter. He also indicated that the team is evaluating the balance between veteran and young players for roster stability.

Middleton recalled the successful trades made between 2009 and 2011, citing the acquisition of Cliff Lee and Roy Oswalt as pivotal moments, saying, “Every move (Ruben Amaro Jr.) made, it was an A-plus move.” However, he also pointed out that despite those moves, the team consistently fell short in the postseason.

The team has identified the bullpen as a primary area of concern, especially following the suspension of top reliever José Alvarado. Middleton remarked on how the bullpen composition can change dramatically in the playoffs, suggesting starting pitchers like Jesús Luzardo might transition into relief roles.

“We could see Abel in the bullpen, coming out at 97 mph with a really good curveball,” Middleton noted about top Triple-A pitcher Mick Abel. “Painter might be up here the same way. So, you never know.”

As the trade deadline nears, the Phillies are also focused on retaining All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber, whose contract is in its final year. “There’s nothing Kyle does that surprises us,” Middleton stated. “We want to keep him. We love him.”

Middleton is confident that Dave Dombrowski, the President of Baseball Operations, will take an aggressive approach to the deadline. “He doesn’t have another gear besides aggressive,” he said, underscoring the team’s determination to make significant moves.

As for the bullpen’s future, Middleton highlighted the dual roles pitchers may play in October. “A bullpen in the regular season is an entirely different animal than a bullpen in the postseason,” he said. The flexibility to shift starters to the bullpen could be crucial for the Phillies’ playoff strategy.

With two weeks until the trade deadline, the Phillies are preparing to make moves, both internally and externally, that could shape their postseason aspirations.