Phillies Eye Victory Over Struggling Orioles in Crucial Series

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies, currently a half-game ahead of the New York Mets in the National League East, face the Baltimore Orioles in a critical series this week.

The Orioles, having traded several players as part of their 2025 strategy, are looking to regroup after disappointing performances. They had hoped to foster reunions with former teammates who were traded last year, but none will happen this week due to the trades.

Seth Johnson, now with the Phillies, is one of the players involved in the trade talks last season. After two poor outings, Johnson’s earned run average has crept from 3 to over 5 across nine games this year. The Phillies are relying on a strong pitching rotation, featuring Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Ranger Suárez, all sporting ERAs under 3.

The Orioles’ recent games have shown their struggles against winning teams. With a 29-37 record against clubs over the .500 mark, they are eager to improve. Their performance against the Cubs was particularly disheartening, demonstrating their challenges.

Cole Povich, set to start for the Orioles, is returning from the injured list after dealing with a hip issue since June. He’s looking to make a mark, having improved his strikeout and walk rates this season but still allowing a concerning .287 batting average against him.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are not just depending on their offense, which averages a modest 4.67 runs per game. Key players like Kyle Schwarber lead the charge, boasting 38 home runs this season.

Both teams have solid reasons to fight for victories in this matchup. The Phillies strive to widen their lead in the division, while the Orioles look to gain some momentum as the season progresses.

Following this series, the teams will take stock of their performances as they head toward the final stretch of the 2025 season.