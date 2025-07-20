Phillies Face Angels in Crucial Sunday Showdown

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Los Angeles Angels today at Citizens Bank Park for a pivotal matchup in the MLB schedule. The game is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to solidify their standings as they close in on the halfway mark of the season.

As of July 20, 2025, the Phillies hold a record of 56-42, placing them in a strong position within the National League. The Angels, on the other hand, are struggling slightly with a 48-50 record, which has them fighting for postseason contention.

Fans will be eager to see key players like Mike Trout, who is expected to bat third for the Angels. Trout is considered one of the league’s top hitters, ranking as the 11th-best hitter according to the leading projection system, THE BAT X. Additionally, Bryce Harper of the Phillies, projected to bat third, has also made headlines with a strong performance this season.

Ranger Suarez will take the mound for Philadelphia, while Jose Soriano is expected to pitch for Los Angeles. Both pitchers have their share of strengths, with Soriano ranking highly in overall talent, indicating a competitive pitching matchup.

The weather is predicted to be favorable for hitting, which has the potential to make for an exciting game as hitters face off against these pitchers. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports, ensuring that they won’t miss any of the key plays that develop during this crucial matchup.