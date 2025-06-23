Sports
Phillies Face Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 22
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the New York Mets on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
This matchup comes after the Mets defeated the Phillies 11-4 on June 21, marking their latest game in a series that has been competitive throughout the year. The Phillies previously won against the Mets 10-2 in their matchup on June 20.
For this game, the Mets will start David Peterson, while the Phillies will counter with Jesús Luzardo. Both teams have had varied success leading up to this game, with the Mets holding a 3-7 record over their last ten games, and the Phillies improving their record to 8-2.
Fans can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it through various platforms. Subscriptions to these services are also available, with new customers receiving discounts on their first month.
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to bounce back after a tough loss, especially with players like Nick Castellanos, who was benched for an inappropriate comment last week. The team aims to regain momentum heading into this crucial matchup of the National League East.
As the teams prepare for the game, fans are eager to see which team will capitalize on the other’s mistakes in what is expected to be an intense matchup.
