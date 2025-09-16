Philadelphia, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies are currently focused on clinching a playoff spot, but soon they will face important choices in free agency. Key players Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto will hit the market, but another star is also in the mix — Ranger Suárez.

Suárez, an All-Star last year, is set to become a free agent, and his stock is rising. He has been exceptional for the Phillies since Zack Wheeler‘s injury, allowing just one earned run across his last four starts. Out of those starts, three have been labeled as quality starts.

Many analysts believe the Phillies will struggle to retain Suárez. ‘Suárez is pitching well at the right time to help secure a spot in the Phillies’ starting rotation for the playoffs,’ said sports analyst Grazel. ‘His performance could increase his market value significantly, making it more likely the Phillies won’t bring him back.’

This off-season, the Phillies are expected to prioritize Schwarber. However, his asking price could limit the team’s spending power in free agency. Suárez holds a strong record this season with a 2.77 ERA, contributing to the Phillies’ 15-8 record when he starts.

If the Phillies lose Suárez, it may open the door for Andrew Painter to step up as a key rotation member.