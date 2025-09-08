Phillies Face Uncertainty with Trea Turner Injury Before Key Mets Series

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are facing a critical moment as they prepare for a four-game series against the New York Mets, starting Monday. The urgency heightened after star shortstop Trea Turner exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins due to a right hamstring strain. Turner is set to undergo an MRI to assess the injury’s severity, leaving the team anxious about his availability.

With just 26 days left until the National League Division Series and only 19 games left in the regular season, Turner’s injury adds pressure. The Phillies currently hold a four-game lead for the NL’s second playoff seed, which grants a first-round bye, making every game crucial. Turner’s absence could hinder his pursuit of 200 hits and a batting title.

“There’s some concern there, obviously,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “He’s having a great year. He’s a big part of this ballclub.” In 2025, Turner has emerged as one of the league’s top shortstops, boasting impressive offensive and defensive statistics.

Last season, Turner missed six weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but this injury appears less severe. Depending on the MRI results, his recovery could determine current and future lineups. In the meantime, Edmundo Sosa is expected to step in as the starting shortstop.

The Phillies are looking to solidify their grip on the division. With the Mets holding a 7-2 edge over the Phillies this season, a successful series will be vital for maintaining a comfortable lead and proving their ability to beat New York. Earlier in the season, the Phillies took two of three games against the Dodgers, highlighting their potential.

Constructing a winning lineup without Turner presents a challenge. Thomson may consider moving Bryson Stott to leadoff, but that could create an all-left-handed top three with Stott, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper. Exploring different batting orders could be key, especially with time running short.

“We need to give these guys some time off,” Thomson noted about securing the bye. A successful series against the Mets not only strengthens their position but could also jeopardize New York’s pursuit of a playoff spot.

The Phillies enter the series with the second-best record in the majors. With their goal in sight, the next few games will be telling for the team’s resilience and strategy moving forward.