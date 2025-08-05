Phillies Focus on Bullpen Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies have identified improving their bullpen as the top priority as the MLB trade deadline approaches. With the playoffs in reach, the team is exploring options to bolster their relief pitching staff.

Recent reports link the Phillies to several high-profile relief pitchers, including Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins, while less expensive alternatives are also on their radar, such as David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jordan Hicks of the St. Louis Cardinals. Phillies insider Matt Gelb provided updates today on the club’s pursuits, mentioning a possible move for left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo to the bullpen, pending the status of their relief options.

Gelb noted that it remains “unclear” if the Twins will trade either Duran or Jax before the deadline. The Phillies have reportedly hesitated to meet Pittsburgh’s asking price for Bednar. This situation might make Hicks the most viable candidate for a quick deal.

Luzardo experienced a rollercoaster season in the rotation, showing promise early on with a 2.15 ERA over his first 11 starts. However, he faltered in recent outings, allowing 20 runs in just 5 2/3 innings. His performance has stabilized since then, but his 4.10 ERA in the following nine starts reflects inconsistency. Still, Luzardo has maintained elite strikeout and ground ball rates, supported by a solid 2.97 FIP.

As the Phillies assess their rotation, which features pitchers like Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez, Luzardo finds himself competing for limited spots. Gelb pointed out that managing Luzardo’s innings has been a long-standing plan, which may influence the decision to shift him into a relief role.

This potential move could also be related to Luzardo’s struggles with runners on base. His performance shows a significant disparity, allowing a .284 average with runners compared to a .243 average with the bases empty.

Despite signing David Robertson as a veteran closer, the bullpen’s collective 4.33 ERA ranks among the worst in MLB. With Robertson’s age potentially raising concerns, the Phillies could benefit from Luzardo’s powerful pitches in a late-inning role.

As the trade deadline nears, the Phillies must navigate their options carefully. Luzardo’s strong start to the season places him as a valuable asset, but whether he fits better in the rotation or as a bullpen piece remains to be seen. If the Phillies secure a top-tier reliever, they might reassess Luzardo’s position more favorably.