Phillies Hope for Redemption Against Braves After Mets Sweep

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park for a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves after being swept in New York by the Mets. The Phillies suffered a 25-8 deficit over the three games, marking their 10th consecutive loss at Citi Field. With only 29 games left in the season, the Phillies hold a four-game lead over the second-place Mets in the NL East, and their manager, Rob Thomson, remains optimistic.

“It gets back to the experience of the players,” Thomson said. “They just have to be themselves. Because who they are is pretty good.” The manager emphasized the importance of bouncing back, drawing on the team’s veteran presence to regain their focus.

Despite the recent sweep, the Phillies boast a strong home record of 42-22 at Citizens Bank Park, the fourth best in baseball. Thomson is confident that his players can refocus on their goal of winning a championship. “They’ve been paid a great deal of money but they haven’t won, so that’s on their mind,” he said.

The Braves enter the series with a disappointing 61-72 record, sitting in fourth place in the NL East. However, they have shown recent signs of life, winning 13 of their last 18 games and scoring 23 runs in their last two contests. “They’re swinging the bats well, they’re scoring runs,” Thomson noted about Atlanta’s resurgence.

Thursday’s game marks the finale of the season series between the two rivals, with the Phillies holding a slight 5-4 edge. Phillies ace Aaron Nola will start against Braves right-hander Cal Quantrill. Nola aims to command the fastball effectively after showing improvement in his last outing, pitching six innings against the Nationals.

Nola only needs four strikeouts to move past Cole Hamels for the third-most career strikeouts in Phillies history. “I want to see him command his fastball, keep people off balance and just attack the zone,” Thomson said.

With the stakes high and a skilled rival ahead, the Phillies are looking to capitalize on their home advantage. As they approach the final stretch of the season, the focus remains on winning and solidifying their lead in the division.