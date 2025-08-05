Sports
Phillies’ José Alvarado Returns Following Suspension, Vows to Support Team
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies pitcher José Alvarado returned on Tuesday after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Alvarado traveled back to Venezuela during his suspension but kept track of the team from afar.
“I watched my teammates every day,” Alvarado said. “I missed them deeply and I’m happy to be back around the guys.” He addressed his teammates at Citizens Bank Park, expressing regret and taking full responsibility for his actions.
Alvarado, who posted a 2.70 ERA and seven saves before his suspension, apologized to the organization, his teammates, and fans during his press conference. “Using a prohibited substance is wrong, and I respect the game and the fans,” he stated through an interpreter.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson noted that Alvarado’s speech was short but impactful. “He just wanted to apologize to everyone, that’s the main focus,” Thomson said. Teammates welcomed back Alvarado, accepting his remorse.
While Alvarado can’t play in the postseason if the Phillies qualify, he aims to help the team during the regular season. He is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with a target return on August 19.
“Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win,” Alvarado said. He emphasized he wishes to show the Phillies and the fans that he has matured and learned from his mistake.
