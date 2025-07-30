Phillies Look to Strengthen Bullpen with Potential Trade for Walker

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Phillies are exploring options to improve their bullpen ahead of the postseason, but they seem to be out of the running for pitcher David Bednar. Following recent trade discussions, the team is considering acquiring relief pitcher Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies’ current bullpen has a concerning ERA of 4.33, indicating issues during late-game situations. Two promising minor league starters, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter, are expected to assist as the season progresses, particularly with Alvarado returning from an 80-game suspension in mid-August.

Philadelphia was initially interested in acquiring a younger pitcher and inquired about Abel as a potential trade piece for relief help. However, they are hesitant to pursue Camilo Doval due to his command issues—a troubling statistic of 24 walks over 45.2 innings this season—and his recent performance, which includes a 6.75 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP over his last ten innings.

Trade negotiations suggest a mutual interest in moving forward with the only viable option being a deal that sends Mick Abel to the Giants in exchange for Ryan Walker. Abel, who recently made his major league debut, has seen mixed results, posting a 5.04 ERA. In contrast, Walker has shown more promise this season with a record of 10-4 and a 1.91 ERA over 80.0 innings.

Walker has had a strong July, featuring a 2.79 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 9.2 innings. While he has walked a few more batters than ideal, his WHIP of 1.125 indicates solid performance, making him an appealing asset for Philadelphia.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Phillies are focused on enhancing their bullpen depth for a successful postseason run.