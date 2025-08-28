Phillies Make Bullpen Changes Amid Struggles Against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place Philadelphia Phillies made a couple of changes to their bullpen Tuesday after a disappointing performance against the New York Mets. The team placed struggling reliever Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list due to finger inflammation and released fellow right-hander Joe Ross.

Both pitchers faced significant challenges during a 13-3 loss to the Mets at Citi Field on Monday night. Romano, who allowed a three-run homer to Luis Torrens, gave up four runs in the seventh inning, while Ross also struggled in his outing.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson noted that Romano had been dealing with the inflammation for some time, which may have affected his pitching. “I heard about it either yesterday or the day before. They thought they had it worked out,” Thomson explained. “Just inflammation in that right middle finger. I’m sure it affects his grip. Who knows how long he’s had it?”

Romano, a two-time All-Star from Toronto, had signed with the Phillies in December. His first season with Philadelphia has not gone well, as he holds a record of 2-4 with an 8.23 ERA over 49 appearances and eight saves in 11 opportunities.

Ross, also struggling, recorded a 5.12 ERA in 36 relief outings with the Phillies. He allowed three runs on three hits in his performance against the Mets during the eighth inning.

<p“Really just performance more than anything,” Thomson said about Ross's release. “Ross is a good man, good teammate, take the ball whenever. We wanted to get a look at Trivino."

The Phillies recalled right-hander Daniel Robert and selected the contract of Lou Trivino from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Trivino, who signed with Philadelphia as a minor league free agent on Aug. 4, had a solid run with Lehigh Valley, striking out seven in seven scoreless innings.

Thomson expressed confidence in Trivino, stating, “He’s not going to be afraid, that’s for sure. Stuff’s good. Fastball’s 95, 96 (mph).” Robert, who previously had a 5.79 ERA, was expected to be used for multiple innings alongside Trivino.

The Phillies’ lead in the National League East now stands at five games over the Mets following the loss.