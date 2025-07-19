Phillies Manager Adjusts Lineup Before Game Against Padres

SAN DIEGO – As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres, manager Rob Thomson has made some changes to the lineup.

Facing former Phillie Nick Pivetta, Thomson has moved Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot and inserted right-handed hitting Otto Kemp in left field instead of left-handed Max Kepler. “Yeah, we’ve got the extra righty in there so just split those guys up a little bit,” Thomson said.

The Padres’ bullpen features three All-Star relievers who are available for Sunday’s game, including Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam, and Robert Suarez.

Thomson’s decision to play Kemp, a California native, may have personal roots as he grew up in Fullerton and attended college in San Diego. “I just want to see him get some at-bats. We’re probably going to get a couple of lefties coming out of the break with the Angels,” Thomson said. “And Pivetta has been more neutral of late. I’ve liked his at-bats.”

Regarding Kepler, Thomson stated, “Fine. He was fine. We talked yesterday and he was fine being pinch-hit for. I’m sure he’s not overly happy, but he’s professional about it.”

The Phillies will resume their season on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jesus Luzardo starting the game. He’ll be followed by Taijuan Walker, Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, and Christopher Sanchez.

Thomson mentioned that decisions about the rotation are made after discussions with the training staff and pitching coaches. “Just to figure out who needs the most rest,” he said. Luzardo will throw a bullpen while in Philadelphia and Walker plans to throw in Arizona.

Prized prospect Andrew Painter is still developing and pitched for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, giving up three runs and raising his ERA to 5.01.

Third baseman Alec Bohm sat out Sunday’s game after sustaining a left rib contusion from a pitch. “He’s still sore,” Thomson said. However, no X-rays were taken, which Thomson believes is a good sign.

The Phillies have struggled with home run power outside of Schwarber, but Thomson expresses optimism about contributions from other players like Brandon Marsh and Kepler. “Our arrow is trending up,” he remarked, highlighting a reduction in injuries and solid team performance metrics.