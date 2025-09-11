Phillies’ Max Kepler Finds Rhythm in Redesigned Outfield Arrangement

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled for seasons to find stability in their outfield, but recent changes might signal a turning point. After numerous configurations, Max Kepler‘s recent performance suggests he is finally settling in.

Initially, the outfield trio many anticipated in 2022 included Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber. However, as of early 2025, the Phillies have resorted to constant experimentation with various players. Kepler, added to cover left field, started the season slow, batting just .238 in April.

Kepler’s rocky start contributed to fans and analysts speculating about his future with the team. Despite his potential, he hit only two home runs and six RBIs in the season’s opening month. The situation intensified when the team acquired Harrison Bader, leading to whispers that Kepler’s days on the roster were numbered.

However, Bader’s arrival allowed Kepler to shift to right field, and this adjustment appears to have revitalized his game. By changing positions, Kepler has shown promising improvement, featuring as a key contributor in the Phillies’ recent wins.

Since the switch, Kepler’s batting numbers have improved remarkably. His batting average jumped from .196 in July to .300 in August, while his OPS climbed to .842. Additionally, his discipline at the plate improved, with his on-base percentage rising from .277 to .317 as he became more selective at the dish.

Reflecting on his struggles, Kepler said, “I think I sat four games in a row [at some point in the first half], and I had to accept [it] and swallow the ego, and understand that this is for the big picture, to win a World Series.” His renewed focus seems to have positively influenced his confidence levels, crucial for playing in front of passionate fans.

Kepler’s revitalization was evident in a recent game against the Mets, where he contributed significantly despite batting fourth in the lineup. This determination to succeed while solidifying his role in the outfield makes him a player to watch as the season progresses.