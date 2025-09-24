Phillies Name Otto Kemp and Griff McGarry as 2025 Paul Owens Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday that infielder/outfielder Otto Kemp and starter Griff McGarry have been named winners of the 2025 Paul Owens Award. This annual honor recognizes the top minor-league hitter and pitcher within the Phillies organization.

Both players are 26 years old and have shown impressive talent in the minors. Kemp, who signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2022, currently makes an impact on the big-league roster. He was called up to the majors in June after a strong performance at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he batted .310 and hit 16 home runs over 74 games.

“Otto represents everything we want our minor league players to embody,” said Phillies farm director Luke Murton. “His performance on the field has been nothing short of spectacular.” Kemp has since been a key contributor for the team, showcasing professional growth and a commitment to improvement.

McGarry, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, has faced challenges in past stints with Triple-A but found success this year at Double-A Reading. He posted a 3.44 ERA across 21 minor-league starts this season and made a notable return to Lehigh Valley.

“Griff McGarry is an exceptionally gifted pitcher,” Murton stated. “His ability to generate swings and misses at such a high rate speaks to both his talent and work ethic.” McGarry’s good season led to recognition as the organization’s Minor League Pitcher for August.

In addition to McGarry and Kemp, manager Al Pedrique of the Reading Fightin Phils received the John Vukovich Award. Area scout Tommy Field earned the Dallas Green Award for his contributions to the Phillies’ draft strategy. The awards will be presented on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies face the Marlins.