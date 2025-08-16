Phillies Pitching Shifts as Alvarado’s Return Looms

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Phillies are experiencing a significant shift in their bullpen as they approach the final stretch of the season. Jhoan Duran has electrified the pitching staff and invigorated the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. As the team prepares for José Alvarado‘s return on Tuesday, changes are on the horizon.

Duran has made a noticeable impact since joining the team, creating a buzz every time he takes the mound. With the Phillies set to reduce their bullpen numbers, speculation continues about which players might be leaving. Currently, there are 42 games remaining, and the staff is under scrutiny.

Joe Ross, whose recent outings have been inconsistent, may be the first to go. He has had only 11 scoreless appearances in his last 21 outings, raising concerns about his reliability in crucial moments.

Jordan Romano has seen his performance decline as well. He struggled notably in a recent game, raising his ERA to 7.24 after allowing a grand slam. Despite being effective in 16 of his last 20 appearances, his recent failures may lead to further demotion.

David Robertson has made a solid debut in the major leagues this season. Topping out at 92.1 mph, he has the potential to become a top performer if given more opportunities. Meanwhile, Matt Strahm is seen as a key lefty for the upcoming playoffs, despite recent fluctuations in performance.

Max Lazar and Tanner Banks are also at risk of being reassigned, depending on Alvarado’s status. Lazar, while having an odd outing recently, has been effective in prior games, showing his capability to step up when needed.

Orion Kerkering has emerged as a reliable option as well. With a 1.62 ERA since May, his ability to avoid inherited baserunners has been crucial to the bullpen’s effectiveness.

As for Duran, he stands out from the rest, boasting a 2.01 ERA and strong strikeout potential. His fastballs reach up to 103 mph, making him a critical asset for the team’s late-game strategies. The anticipation for his postseason debut is building, promising an exciting atmosphere at the ballpark.

Meanwhile, in a separate matchup, Jesús Luzardo struggled to maintain his performance in the game against the Washington Nationals. Despite a strong start, he could not finish the seventh inning, handing the game over to Kerkering with the bases loaded. Luzardo ended with three earned runs in six-plus innings. The Phillies ultimately lost 3-2 against the Nationals, continuing their streak of losing games.