Phillies Rally Past Rangers with New Outfield Trio

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday, driven by a powerful performance from their new outfield trio: Harrison Bader, Max Kepler, and Brandon Marsh. It was the first time they played together in the outfield, and they made their mark by finally breaking through against Rangers ace Jacob deGrom in the seventh inning.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson made strategic adjustments for the game, opting for Bader against the right-handed deGrom and shifting Kepler to right field. The trio was also placed consecutively in the batting lineup, which proved effective as they combined for the team’s only rally.

“It just shows that whatever positioning, whatever lineup we have out there, we can contribute from all angles,” Kepler said after the game. “I think we’re very flexible and formidable in a way where you just try and be as selfless as you can to contribute to the team.”

While the Phillies struggled for hits early, they finally found their stride in the seventh. Marsh started the rally with a single, Bader earned the only walk issued by deGrom, and Kepler stepped up to the plate. Despite having a rough month with a .154 batting average, Kepler’s expected average was significantly higher.

Kepler had already faced tough luck earlier when he hit a fly ball in the third inning expected to be a hit, only to be caught by Wyatt Langford. “You do everything right, but you don’t get that result,” Kepler said. “It stings, but the best thing you can do is just try to put them behind you.”

However, in the seventh, Kepler drove a double into the right field corner, allowing Marsh and Bader to score. Later, Bader drove in Kepler for some insurance runs. “I’m happy for him,” Thomson noted, praising Kepler’s at-bats. “He showed it tonight.”

Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo faced challenges early, giving up an early run but managing to keep the Rangers at bay, stranding five base runners. Luzardo said he improved his performance out of the stretch and was grateful for defensive support, including a caught-stealing play by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

In the eighth inning, relief pitcher Matt Strahm allowed a solo home run to Corey Seager but managed to retire the next three batters. Jhoan Duran, making his first road appearance, sealed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The top of the Phillies’ batting order struggled against deGrom, going a combined 0-for-9. The team’s depth once again proved crucial as the new outfield configuration showed promise, though the mixing and matching may continue. Thomson confirmed that Nick Castellanos would continue playing regularly, adding, “The question is whether it’s left field or center field.”