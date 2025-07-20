Sports
Phillies Reach Agreement with David Robertson to Boost Bullpen
Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Phillies are taking steps to improve their bullpen by reaching an agreement with free-agent pitcher David Robertson, sources tell The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical examination.
Robertson, 40, is set to earn approximately $5.5 million on a pro-rated one-year contract worth $16 million. However, because the Phillies are over the fourth luxury-tax threshold, the actual cost will be around $12 million, which includes a 110 percent tax on every dollar exceeding the threshold.
On July 20, Robertson threw for teams in Providence, Rhode Island, and will likely join the Phillies for the remainder of the season. The Phillies entered the weekend ranked 23rd in Major League Baseball for bullpen earned run average (ERA), as their standout reliever, José Alvarado, is currently serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy and will not be eligible for the postseason.
Robertson last played in late September of 2024, where he had a solid season with the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.00 ERA along with 99 strikeouts and 27 walks over 72 innings. After the season, he declined a mutual option with the Rangers, taking a buyout of $1.5 million to pursue free agency.
This will mark Robertson’s 17th season in Major League Baseball. He previously signed a two-year, $23 million free-agent deal with the Phillies in 2019 but only played seven games due to Tommy John surgery. The team reacquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in July 2022.
Robertson began his career with the New York Yankees, where he made his All-Star appearance in 2011. He later rejoined the Yankees in July 2017 after a trade from the Chicago White Sox. Throughout his career, he has also pitched for the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to the Phillies’ agreement, the Mets and Yankees were reportedly interested in signing him.
