Phillies vs. Reds: Key MLB Matchup Tonight in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Cincinnati Reds in a crucial National League matchup tonight at Great American Ball Park. The game is set to start at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies, currently holding a record of 68-49, are coming off a recent 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, the Reds, with a 62-57 record, are entering the game after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8.

Both teams are riding winning streaks; the Phillies have won three straight games, while the Reds have secured victories in their last two. On the road, the Phillies are 31-28 this season, while the Reds hold a 33-26 record at home in 2025.

The odds are favoring the Reds, who are positioned as a -124 favorite on the money line, meaning a bet of $124 would return $100 profit. The total runs expected this game are set at 9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati’s starting pitcher, a left-hander with an 8-2 record and a 2.34 ERA, comes into the game looking to improve from his last outing, where he took a loss against the Washington Nationals. He pitched 6.2 innings and allowed four earned runs. Earlier this season, he faced the Phillies and tallied a no-decision after a shaky 3.1 innings.

Among the Reds’ top hitters is their left fielder, who is batting .274 over 104 games, including 20 doubles and 42 RBIs. He has been instrumental in recent games, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive output.

The Phillies plan to start a right-hander who has a record of 4-5 and an ERA of 3.53. He recently secured a win against the Baltimore Orioles with an impressive six innings of work, only allowing four hits.

Slugger of the Phillies has been a key player in the lineup, boasting a .260 batting average with 26 doubles and 17 home runs this season. His performances in recent games have also included multi-RBI outings, showcasing his ability to change the game.

As the two teams gear up to compete, all eyes will be on the mound and how both starting pitchers manage to lead their teams to victory.