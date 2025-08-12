Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Harper greeted reliever David Robertson with a hug and a grin when he entered the visitors’ clubhouse on August 10, 2025. “Congrats on your debut,” Harper said as Robertson prepared for his first game of the season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Robertson’s return is remarkable as he previously played for the Phillies in 2019 and 2022. After more than two weeks at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six batters, he has rejoined the team he helped to the World Series in 2022. “Kind of strange,” Robertson said about being back in Texas.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski also welcomed Robertson back, along with teammates who shared hugs and even a friendly, “Sup, bro” from Weston Wilson. When asked if the Texas Rangers would make a welcome back video for him, Robertson joked, “I don’t know that they know I’m here.”

Robertson, who signed a one-year, pro-rated contract worth about $5.5 million, last appeared in the majors in September 2024. He logged a 3.00 ERA while with Texas and struck out 99 batters across 72 innings. After declining a mutual option with the Rangers, he tested free agency last season before returning to the Phillies.

“The league hasn’t told me yet that I’m not good enough to play anymore,” Robertson said. “So, if I’ve got the opportunity to step between the lines and give everything I’ve got, I’m going to fulfill that itch and try to win some ball games.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson plans to ease Robertson into play, initially using him in lower-leverage situations. Though the Phillies’ bullpen struggled earlier in the season, their ERA improved significantly to 2.18 in August, marking them sixth in the league during that month.

As Robertson steps up, minor-league starter Alan Rangel will return to Triple-A. Rangel had been with the club since July 22 and recorded his first career save earlier in the season.

The Phillies are eager to bolster their bullpen as they await the return of José Alvarado from suspension on August 19. How the final roster will shake out remains to be seen as the team evaluates their options moving forward.

Robertson shared his thoughts on pitching this season, stating, “I don’t really care when I pitch. Whatever it takes, whenever they want to put me in, I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”