Phillies Roll Out Epic Entrance for New Closer Jhoan Duran

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Phillies made a spectacular entrance for their new closer, Jhoan Duran, during a home game on Friday night. As the umpires deliberated on a crucial play in the eighth inning, excitement built in the control room at Citizens Bank Park.

The tension arose from a close call at first base that would allow the Phillies to take the lead against the Detroit Tigers. With the tie on the line, Duran’s debut as the closer hinged on the umpires’ decision.

“In the eighth inning, when two guys were warming up, we were kind of scrambling,” said Emily Rutzen, a video producer for the Phillies. “We said, ‘What do we do if it’s [Matt] Strahm? What do we do if Duran comes in a tie game?’” A replay review confirmed that Bryson Stott was safe, giving the Phillies a 5-4 lead, and Duran began his climb toward the bullpen.

The control room sprang into action, dimming the stadium lights and playing a mix of “El Incomprendido” by Farruko and “Hot” by Pitbull and Daddy Yankee. As flames erupted on the screens, animated spiders crawled around Duran’s last name, embracing his nickname, “Durantula.”

This elaborate entrance, featuring fire and special effects, was inspired by the Minnesota Twins, where Duran played before his transfer to the Phillies. Immediately after the trade, the Phillies’ PR team reached out to collaborate on the entrance.

“It’s maybe one of the best entrances that I’ve seen for a pitcher coming into a game to close it out,” said Rutzen. She highlighted that production began as soon as the trade was finalized.

With the Phillies facing a hectic schedule including an Alumni Weekend event, the PhanaVision team, including motion graphics designer Sydney Worek and LED coordinator Ari Krizek, worked tirelessly to ensure everything was ready.

Sam Henschen, the Minnesota Twins’ game-day experience director, assisted in sharing graphics and the song remix for the entrance. The Phillies added their personal touch by incorporating team logos and lighting effects.

After Duran’s successful four-pitch save, videos of his entrance exploded on social media. “It’s an honor to me because I can see they love baseball,” Duran said post-game. “They do everything for baseball.”

Rutzen indicated there’s more planned for Duran’s entrances, including synchronizing fans’ phone flashlights with the music beat. As the Phillies aim to enhance the experience even further, the anticipation builds for Duran’s potential walk-out in the postseason. “If I had goose bumps last night in August,” Rutzen remarked, “I can’t imagine what it’s like in October.”