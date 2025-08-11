Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers

CINCINNATI, OH — On Monday, August 11, the Philadelphia Phillies (68-49) are set to begin a series against the Cincinnati Reds (62-57) at Great American Ball Park. Taijuan Walker will pitch for the Phillies, while Andrew Abbott takes the mound for the Reds.

The Phillies are coming off a weekend sweep of the Texas Rangers, where they allowed only five hits after a rocky first inning. Pitcher Zack Wheeler settled down to secure the win, while Edmundo Sosa hit a home run, contributing to the Phillies’ success. This marks their seventh victory in nine games this month, giving them a 5.5 game lead in the National League East.

The Reds, in contrast, recently split a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, rallying to claim victory in their last two matchups. Cincy showcased their offensive strength in their last game, scoring 14 runs and collecting 14 hits in a 14-8 win against the Pirates, with Noelvi Marte and Spencer Steer each driving in four runs.

As both teams prepare for this opening game, analysis suggests it will be an exciting matchup. Fans can stay informed with up-to-date stats and player news, and follow the latest performance insights leading into the game.

Today’s betting odds reflect a competitive matchup, and both teams will be looking to capitalize on their recent form as the postseason approaches.