Phillies Roster Changes Before Key Matchup Against Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies made several roster changes Sunday morning ahead of their 10-game road trip finale against the Washington Nationals. The game is set to begin at 11:35 a.m. at Nationals Park.

Pitcher Aaron Nola and infielder Alec Bohm are returning to action. Nola is making his first start since May 14, while Bohm, who is hitting cleanup, is returning for his first MLB game since July 18. Both players were recovering from rib injuries and recently completed rehab assignments with Lehigh Valley.

“I know he got off to a slow start this year, but he constantly got better as the season went on and his defense has been really, really good,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson, referring to Bohm. “He just lengthens our lineup a bit more. We don’t have J.T. (Realmuto) in there today, but him and J.T. behind (Bryce Harper), that’s pretty good protection.”

Outfielder Matt Kemp, who rose to the major leagues for the first time in June, has struggled recently, going 2 for his last 20 at-bats, which has dropped his season average to .228. In contrast, he recorded a 1.010 OPS in Triple-A this season.

“He just needs at-bats,” Thomson explained. “That’s all. As I said to him, he’s a big part of what we’re doing this year and in the future. I loved his at-bats early, and then he was getting kind of sporadic at-bats and he was scuffling a little bit. So he needs to get everyday at-bats.”

Thomson mentioned Kemp could be sent down today to make him eligible for a call-up on September 1. “Play third, play second, play left, and get ready,” he added.

Thomson also provided an update on pitcher Zack Wheeler, who is returning to Philadelphia for tests. “He’s heading back to Philly today and testing will start tomorrow,” said Thomson, hinting at the potential for a six-man rotation moving forward. He mentioned that top prospect Andrew Painter might be an option for call-up, along with “someone else.”